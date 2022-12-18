Chamisa Loses Mutasa Council Seat

By-The opposition CCC has lost the Mutasa Rural District Council ward 6 by-election held yesterday.

An update by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) said that out of 1528 people cast their votes, translating to 58.8% voter turnout.

Results:

Regina Barara (ZANU PF) – 1 080 [71.7%]

Babrah Nyamuru (CCC) – 433 [28.3%]

The post became vacant following the death of Councillor Stephen Kavhuru who secured victory on the MDC-Alliance ticket in 2018.

The MDC Alliance was then led by Nelson Chamisa.

A number of people were turned away either because they could not produce valid identification documents or their names were not on the voters’ roll.

As of 11:00 hours, about twenty (20) and eighteen (18) people had been turned away at Gatsi Primary School Polling Station and at Bvuma Business Centre Tent respectively for not presenting the Identification Document (ID) card, showing up at the wrong polling station and others were not in the voter’s roll, according to the Zimbabwe Election Support Network (ZESN), a local election watchdog.

At Bvuma Business Centre Tent, one voter was reprimanded and turned away by the Presiding officer for chanting a political party slogan.

This is in violation of Section 147 (1) (c ) on the prohibition of certain activities in the vicinity of polling stations “without derogation from any other provision of this Act or any other enactment, no person shall, within three hundred metres of any polling station on any polling day- utter slogans”.

