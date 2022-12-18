President Chamisa In Goodwill Gesture To Support The Needy
18 December 2022
Tinashe Sambiri|The Citizens Coalition for Change ( CCC) held a fundraising programme to support the needy.
The event was held in Harare on Friday, according to CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa.
In a statement on Saturday, the CCC leader said :
“We held our first Gold Annual Charity yellow event to fundraise and mobilize resources for the needy.
The proceeds will go to the various deserving groups in society.
We had a very special & successful event last night.We thank all the sponsors.
Touch a life.Share love! #Godisinit.”