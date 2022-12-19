The Goat Inspires Argentina To World Cup Glory

Lionel Messi has made a huge announcement regarding his international future after winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Argentina captain finally got his hands on football’s biggest prize after beating France in the final.

The 35-year-old scored a brace as the South Americans played a 3-3 draw after extra time and went on to win 4-2 on penalties.

Messi, who was named the Player of the Tournament, had announced that this World Cup was going to be his last.

Speaking after Sunday’s final, the superstar, however, said he is not retiring any time soon as he intends to “play as a champion”.

“No, I’m not going to retire from the national team,” Messi told TyC Sports after being asked about his future.

“I want to continue playing as a champion,” he added.

On lifting the World Cup, Messi said: “It’s crazy that it happened this way.

“I knew God was going to give it to me, I had a feeling it was going to be like this.

“Now I’m going to enjoy. It was long awaited but here it is. Look how this cup is it, it’s beautiful. We can’t wait to be in Argentina to see how crazy it’s going to be.”- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

