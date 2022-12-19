ZUPCO Bus Driver Caught Driving Against Traffic

A ZUPCO bus driver was arrested on Saturday for driving against a one-way traffic route.

Enock Garanewako, 29, who was driving a Lofombo bus, was caught driving against one-way traffic along Rotten Row Road.

He had a number of passengers on board.

Harare provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, could not be reached for comment.

However, H-Metro is reliably informed that Enock was detained at Harare Central Police Station and is expected to appear in court today. The Vehicle Inspection Department (VID) Chief Inspector, Bridget Chimhau, recently promised to compile a list of road traffic offenders and expose them soon after the festive season.

“VID In conjunction with police and Traffic Safety Council will come up with a list of road traffic offenders,” said Chimhau.

“The list will be exposed in a meeting like this after the holiday,” she said.

Meanwhile, Constable Anyway Simuya, was on Friday arrested for stealing batteries of impounded motor vehicles at Dzivaresekwa Police Station.

This followed a tip-off. —H Metro

