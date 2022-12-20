Coman, Tchouameni Racially Abused After Penalty Misses

France pair of forward Kingsley Coman and midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni have suffered racist abuse after they missed their penalties in Sunday’s 2022 FIFA World Cup final against Argentina.

Les Bleus came from behind to draw 3-3 and forced the game into a penalty shootout.

Argentina keeper Emiliano Martinez saved Coman’s strike before Tchouameni fired wide.

The two penalty misses saw France losing the shootout 4-2 and gave the South Americans their first world title since 1986, and third overall.

Coman’s club Bayern Munich has since posted a message of support for the 26-year-old, condemning the racist comments made towards him.

“FC Bayern strongly condemn the racist comments made towards Kingsley Coman.

“The FC Bayern family is behind you, King. Racism has no place in sport or our society,” the Bundesliga giants said on Twitter.

The incident follows the racist abuse aimed at England players Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka after the Euro 2020 final defeat against Italy last year.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

