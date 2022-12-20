Mnangagwa Captures Ama2k

Tinashe Sambiri| The Zanu PF leader Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa has captured young people popularly known as Ama2k.

A group touted as Ama2k For ED is moving around the country under the guise of urging young people to join the economic development initiative.

Mr Mnangagwa is using the group to hoodwink the electorate.

Mr Mnangagwa on Saturday called for peace and tolerance before the coming polls but analysts have warned the nation to be wary of the “crocodile’s antics.”

See ZBC report below:

President Mnangagwa has urged churches to continue praying for and preaching peace and unity in Zimbabwe and reject violence during and after the 2023 harmonised elections.

He added that the Second Republic will continue working with churches in nation building and development.

Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo

Hakuna nyika inobudirira kuine mhirizhonga

Hakuna nyika inobudirira muchirwisana

AMA2K 4ED visited the pregnant 8-year-old girl in Bindura, bought a hamper for the soon-to-be-born child, Christmas clothes and shoes for the girl and some of her favourite food.

