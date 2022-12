Zimbabwean Man Shows Off Shoes Worth GBP3,000, Underwear Worth GBP180

Spread the love

The below video is of a Zimbabwean man seen showing off shoes worth GBP3,000, a golden watch worth GBP5,000 a gucci

My watch costs GBP5,000

shirt, and an underwear worth GBP180.

Who's this 'CCC member' putting on GBP3,000 worth of shoes? pic.twitter.com/cDvIPr4qC7 — ZimEye (@ZimEye) December 19, 2022

Shoes worth GBP3,000

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...