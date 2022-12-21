Ancelotti Speaks On Future At Real Madrid

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has broken his silence on his future after reports emerged linking him with taking over the Brazilian national team.

The South Americans are searching for a new coach following the resignation of Tite after the team’s elimination from the 2022 FIFA World Cup in the quarterfinals.

Ancelotti has been mooted as a possible successor and recent reports suggested that he may be tempted to leave Madrid in order to become the next coach of Brazil.

However, the Italian gaffer has poured cold water on any exit talk, insisting that his intention is to remain at the Santiago Bernabeu until his long-term contract expires in 2024

The former Juventus boss told Radio Anch’io Sport, as cited by Goal.com: “Coaching Brazil? I don’t know what will happen in the future, I live in the moment. I’m older and I feel good in Madrid, we still have many goals to achieve.

“There is time to think about the future. I have a contract that ends in 2024 and if Real Madrid don’t get rid of me, I won’t move.”

Meanwhile, Ancelotti’s Real Madrid will resume their season on 30 December, as they look to regain the LaLiga top spot, where Barcelona sit two points ahead.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

