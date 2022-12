JUST IN: High Court Reserves Ruling On Sikhala’s Freedom Bid

The High Court has indefinitely reserved the ruling on Zengeza West legislator Job Sikhala’s bail appeal.

Sikhala has spent over six months in detention following his arrest in June this year.

He is facing charges of inciting public violence at the funeral of slain CCC activist Moreblessing Ali.

Sikhala was represented by Advocate Thabani Mpofu.

