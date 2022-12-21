Namibian Legislator Piles Pressure On Zimbabwe Over Sikhala’s Continued Incarceration

A Namibian legislator Inna Hengari has joined the call for the release of incarcerated Zengeza West representative Job Sikhala encouraging Zimbabweans to fight on until he is freed from detention.

Hengari was responding to CCC Spokesperson Fadzai Mahere’s tweet where she reached out to her to alert the world on Sikhala’s plight.

“Dear @Inna_Hengari, Hon @JobSikhala1 is a political prisoner. He’s been jailed without trial for 189 days for defending Moreblessing Ali who was murdered in cold blood. Please help us draw the world’s attention to his plight with a RETWEET. We demand his release! #FreeWiwa!,” said Mahere.

In response, the 26-year-old Namibian legislator gave Mahere some words of encouragement saying they should fight on to enjoy the fruits of peace and political stability.

Dear Fadzayi, you are not alone. Soon Zimbabwe will be great again and the fruits of peace and political stability under a regime that respects the freedoms our forefathers once fought for will be enjoyed by many after us. Fight on! #FreeWiwa https://t.co/YJqlic5pdS — Inna Hengari MP (@Inna_Hengari) December 20, 2022

