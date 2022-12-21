Uebert Angel Granted 2nd Chance To Prove He Won’t Snatch Gwanzura Stadium Title Deeds | VIDEO

By Farai D Hove | The controversial preacher Uebert angel has been granted another chance to prove that he does not want to deprive the municipality of Harare of its ownership of Gwanzura Stadium.

Angel was recently accused of making dodgy donations to the city for the purpose of tactfully robbing Harare residents of the property built with their hard earned money.

Angel last year claimed he has donated USD50,000 for the stadium’s improvements and yet the only noticeable development has been 2 small toilets of a standard not expected at any stadium property. VIDEO BELOW

Harare mayor @JMafume gives Uebert Angel another chance to prove he doesn't want to steal the title deeds of Gwanzura Stadium. HOW MUST TIME MUST THE 'PROPHET' BE GIVEN, 1, 2 or 3 MONTHS? pic.twitter.com/ZMoUdbqjzZ — ZimEye (@ZimEye) December 21, 2022

