BREAKING: 2 Women Shot Dead Inside Harare Bound Bus In SA

Spread the love

TWO WOMEN WERE SHOT DEAD INSIDE A HARARE-BOUND BUS

The South African Police Service in Bela-Bela report they have opened two counts of murder, attempted murder and armed robbery after two women were shot dead and the other injured whilst travelling in a bus in the early hours of Thursday morning, 22 December 2022.

Three suspects apparently boarded a Harare-bound bus at Bosman in Pretoria, pretending to be passengers. The bus belonging to Copperbelt Bus Comapany, reportedly left Pretoria just after 01:00 this morning. As it passed Mantsole weigh bridge along the N1 road, one of the suspects allegedly produced a firearm and shot through the front windscreen, forcing the driver to pull over. The other suspects shot three women, instantly killing two and critically injuring the other.

All other passengers were then ordered to disembark and lie on the ground. They were thereafter robbed of their belongings, including cash, cellphones and passports. The suspects were thereafter allegedly picked up by another motor vehicle that was apparently following the bus.

The Provincial Commissioner of Police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has ordered that the suspects be hunted down and brought to book.

Anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the suspects may contact Captain Dana Smith on 081 577 4383, the crime stop number 086001011 or send the message via MySAPSApp.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...