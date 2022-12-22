Sevilla Terminate Isco Contract

Sevilla have terminated midfielder Isco’s contract by mutual consent just 4 months after joining as a free agent from Real Madrid.

The midfielder made 19 official appearances for the club, scoring one goal and assisting three.

His deal was supposed to run until 2024 after signing a two-year-contract.

But a publicly frosty relationship with director of football Monchi and poor form have led to a pre-mature contract termination.

In a statement, the club said: “Sevilla FC have reached an agreement with Isco Alarcón to terminate his contract. The midfielder joined the club last summer on a free after his spell at Real Madrid.

“Isco made 19 appearances for Sevilla FC, with 12 in LaLiga Santander, six in the UEFA Champions League and one in the Copa del Rey. His solitary goal came against FC Copenhagen, while he also added three assists

“The club would like to wish Isco the very best of luck for the future.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

