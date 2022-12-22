The Success Doctor Coaches In SADC

By Earnest Adonai Mthimkhulu

Pictured Dr Ron Eccles during one of his sessions in New York.

The most revered business success specialist, Dr. Ron Eccles will be touring Zimbabwe and Zambia respectively while giving intensive business and life coaching lessons from the 18 to the 25th of January 2023.

The ‘Success Doctor’ as he is famously known in the United States of America’s business circles, will be a touring guest in a conference organized by Entrepreneur Valley in partnership with a Youth network Connect Consortium.

The American success specialist has been in the field for a period of years now with his book ‘The Unstoppable Christian Business: 7 steps to your 7 figure’ topping sales on Amazon in 2019 globally.

In an exclusive statement by the host network, the conference which is dubbed ‘Business Success Accelerator Conference’ will kick start in Harare on the 18th of January before proceeding to Bulawayo on the 20th and then Lusaka for the 23rd and 24th of the same month respectively.

‘The whole purpose is to create a mutual relationship with the international network, open an insight into international markets, particularly as conference delegates will be rubbing shoulders with both regional and international players in the field’, said Denver Louis the Convener of the conference.

‘It comes at a time when the global village is experimenting business after Covid 19 hit hard affecting everything hence the life coaching lessons, the business strategies shared and the networks created will help boost businesses and strengthen trade ties between African business and the west’ Denver added.

Rainbow Hotel will be the used as the Venue in Harare and Bulawayo while in Zambia the venues are yet to be confirmed but it will definitely be in Lusaka.

In Zambia, the business experts have already started showing interest in the summit with some big players scheduled to have online interviews with the success specialist prior the event as they gain insight into the conference.



While talking to Philemon Nyirenda one of the Conveners of the conference in a Facebook live session yesterday, Dr. Ron Eccles stated that he could not wait to get to Zambia and Zimbabwe and start engaging his audiences and wanted to create a strong network with local business players from Zambia and Zimbabwe as their markets are raw and there is hope for growth within their business sectors.

