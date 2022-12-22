ZimEye
This is the behavior of Tapiwa Masenda, @ZANUPF_Official Youth Chair for Mash West. He beat up this Chinese guy but has not been arrested despite @PoliceZimbabwe knowing about it. The Chinese have their issues but it doesn't warrant this kind of behaviour. pic.twitter.com/VV6gSGeRjj— Hon. Temba P. Mliswa (@TembaMliswa) December 20, 2022
