ExWife Disappears With Son

State Media – A HARARE man is still searching for his eight-year-old son who disappeared with his ex-wife on July 23.

Precious Nemutambwe has lost hope of ever finding his son after his former wife, Miriam Ziramba, disappeared with the boy.

Ziramba is now wanted for breaching the law after Justice Neville Wamambo granted a provisional order barring her from leaving the country with the child under HC5780/22 with reference number HC:3029/22 on September 20.

She is now wanted for contempt of court and child abduction for not complying with the court order.

“I am now troubled since all my efforts are hitting a brick wall. She was supposed to comply with the law within 10 days, but she has never appeared.

“I don’t know what to do now since I have run out of leads, and it seems she has changed her phone numbers.

“After the court ordered her to bring the child, I thought she would comply, but I am told she might be in Cape Town or Canada.

“It means she used illegal ways or bribed officials to leave the country since all entry points were advised to be on the lookout for her,” said Precious. – H Metro

