Head Arrested For Stealing Porridge

Spread the love

By-Nkanyiso Primary School head has been arrested for stealing school porridge.

A police report says the headmistress, Bellah Moyo, was arrested by Tsholotsho police. Reads the statement issued by the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP):

Police in Tsholotsho have arrested Kelvin Ncube (26) and Bellah Moyo (58) in connection with a case of theft which occurred between August and 29 November 2022 at Nkanyiso Primary School, where 40 reams of bond paper, 23 X 50kg cement and 20 X 50 kg porridge were stolen.

On 17/12/22, Police arrested Kelvin Ncube after receiving information that he was linked to the case. Kevin Moyo implicated the headmistress of the school, Bellah Moyo, leading to her arrest on 20/12/22.

In October this year, another school head, Calister Tarisai Matsitsiro (58) was arrested for allegedly stealing the Rugare Primary School’s timber and asbestos sheets.

Investigations established that she planned to use the asbestos and timber to build a fowl run at her residence.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...