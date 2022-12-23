Mob Bashes Madala For Failing To Pay Debt

This Biblical advice was at play when a 63-year-old Bulawayo man was hospitalised after a mob set upon him with punches and kicks for allegedly failing to repay a debt.

According to Figton Madlala Mguni’s relatives, he borrowed US$25 from Godknows Chirovera (25) and he failed to pay it back.

It is reported that while Chirovera was waiting for a friend at Corner 3rd Avenue and Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Street on Monday afternoon, he bumped into Figton.

“Chirovera started demanding his money from him but Figton arrogantly told him, straight to his face that he didn’t have it. That did not go down well with Chirovera who started pushing Figton and punched him in the face before he kicked him all over the body,” said the source.

A mob joined in and also kicked the elderly man all over the body, leaving him unconscious.

It could not be established what induced the crowd to gang up against the old man.

The family member said a Good Samaritan rushed Figton to Mpilo Central Hospital for medical attention where he is said to be in critical condition.

The incident was reported to the police leading to Chirovera’s arrest.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident and warned members of the public against resorting to violence to solve misunderstandings.

“We would like to strongly discourage members of the public from resorting to violence whenever they have disputes.

“They should engage their friends, police’s Victim Friendly Unit or a pastor rather than turning to violence because it might lead to unnecessary loss of life,” he said.

— BMetro

