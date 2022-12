Chamisa Dishes Out Chrismas Hampers

Today President Nelson Chamisa sent Christmas hampers to Hon Job Sikhal family and the Nyatsime 16.

We spent our day with these progresisge Citizens as part of our gesture of solidarity and love.

The President appreciates the effort of everh Citizen who has stood in solidarity with our compatriots who are are unjustly treated.

Thank you Zimbabwe, thank you for the love.

Together we can!

