Gas Tanker Explodes In Boksburg Killing Many

By Farai D Hove | A gas tanker has exploded in Boksburg, near Johannesburg killing many people and leaving others injured on Saturday morning.

The incident happened at corner Hospital Rd and Railway St.

According to a statement from Emer-G-Med Kyle van Reenen, Emer-G-Med paramedics and multiple emergency service agencies are currently in attendance at the scene.

At the time of writing at least eight people had been reported killed, and several others injured, and these include at least 6 firefighters.

A tanker carrying LPG gas cylinders had driven into a low-lying bridge where at least four other vehicles were involved in the accident.

Structural damage has been reported at Tambo Memorial Hospital due to the explosion.

