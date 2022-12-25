Top & Finest Judge Dies

By James Gwati- The country has lost one of the finest and young judges, justice Elija Makomo.

Makomo died at the Avenues clinic this morning after a short illness.

He was 44.

Sunday, the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) said it had lost a valuable asset in a statement announcing his death.

” The Judicial Service Commissioners; the Judge President of the High Court; Judges and Magistrates; the Secretary of the Judicial Service Commission; and all members of the Judicial Service would like to express deepest condolences to the Makomo family on the passing on of the Honourable Justice Elijah Makomo at the Avenues Clinic in Harare on Sunday, 25 December 2022.

Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Mrs Ansicaria Makomo and children. May the Lord comfort them during this difficult time,” said JSC.

Makomo joined the Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs as a Magistrate in 2005 after a brief stint in the police force.

He rose through the ranks in the Magistracy and was promoted to Deputy Chief Magistrate in 2018.

He was the Registrar of the High Court from 2012 to 2013 and became the Chief Registrar of the Superior Courts, following in 2019.

In 2020, Makomo was appointed the JSC Head of Policy and Legal Services.

In 2021, he became a Judge of the High Court of Zimbabwe.

Justice Makomo studied Law at the University of South Africa.

He also had a Master of Law in Corporate Law and Masters in Business Administration.

Mourners are gathered at number 323 off Biston Road New Grange Harare.

Funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.

