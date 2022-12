Preliminary Delimitation Report Handed Over To Mnangagwa

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) Chairperson Priscilla Chigumba has today submitted the PRELIMINARY DELIMITATION REPORT to President Emmerson Mnangagwa at State House, Harare.

The preliminary delimitation report has angered pro-ruling party groups including MenBeliED, Councillors4ED and many others who have demanded that it be disregarded over what they said was lack of consultation by ZEC.

