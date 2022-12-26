Zanu PF Plots For The Arrest Of Chamisa Councilors

Spread the love

By James Gwati- The ruling Zanu PF party is pressing for the arrest of CCC Harare councillors on crafted allegations of land corruption.

Pushing for the arrests of Chamisa aides is the Secretary for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Harare Metropolitan Province Tafadzwa Muguti.

Zanu PF appointed Muguti to spy on the CCC-dominated Harare city council.

Muguti announced on Christmas day that the arrests of several CCC councillors were imminent.

He said:

We have been witnessing massive land sales even in wetlands. When I engaged the Mayor [Jacob Mafume] he also expressed concern.

We will get to the bottom of this and find out who did what and when. I can promise that we will deal decisively with all those who cut corners to enrich themselves.

We will not leave any stone unturned as we seek the truth. The level of corruption in the [Harare City Council] has reached exhaustion and disgusting levels.

The land is easily sold off, including wetlands with no change of use. Heads will roll that I can promise.

Last week the state media also hinted at the imminent arrests.

The Herald said that CCC and MDC Alliance councillors, working in cahoots with top council officials, were buying commercial and industrial stands for as little as US$60 and reselling them at more than US$120 000.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...