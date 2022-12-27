Appiah Leaves DeMbare

Dynamos defender Sylvester Appiah is leaving the Glamour Boys following the expiry of his contract.

The Ghanaian joined DeMbare from ZPC Kariba in January 2020.

He played many games in the just-ended season, in which the Tonderai Ndiraya-coached side finished third in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League before the youthful tactician was shown the exit door.

Appiah took to microblogging site Twitter to announce his departure.

“Blues is a big brand is a dream of every player,” he wrote.

“To achieve something big wth de club but unfortunately, I have to say goodbye to the blues. Being with them for 3 years is big.

“Wining the President’s Cup, Chibuku Super Cup cup semi finalist, 3rd position in the recently-ended season. Gud supporters with great winng mentality.”- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

