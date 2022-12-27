ZimEye
No Time to rest! From Gokwe Kabuyuni last week, today we headed to Dzumbunu, Seke East to interact with rural citizens. In 2018, @nelsonchamisa floored ED in that constituency but opp MP lost. We are winning that constituency in 2023. pic.twitter.com/ISz9HWgUwc— Stephen Sarkozy Chuma 🇿🇼 (@chumasteve) December 26, 2022
