Women Sue Government Over S*x Toys Ban

By- A women’s political rights lobby grouping, the Women’s Academy for Leadership and Political Excellence (WALPE), is challenging the Customs and Excise Act which prohibits the importation of sex toys (dildos), saying the law violates women’s rights to pleasure.

WALPE executive director Sitabile Dewa lodged a court application challenging the legality of Section 47(1) b of the Customs and Excise Act which criminalises the importation of goods regarded as indecent.

In a statement, WALPE said the law is archaic and infringes on women’s rights to sexual pleasure. Part of the statement reads:

WALPE executive director Dewa is approaching the courts to challenge Section 47(1)b of the Customs and Excise Act which prohibits the importation of any goods which are indecent, obscene, or objectionable.

She is arguing that the law is draconian, and archaic and infringes on women’s rights to sexual pleasure, right to choice and association.

Dewa is being represented by human rights lawyer Jeremiah Bamu of Mbidzo Muchadehama and Makoni Legal Practitioners.

The law was used to convict a Harare resident, Ayanda Muponda, who sold dildos.

