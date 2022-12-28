CCC Director Of Elections, Gabriel Chiwara Dies
28 December 2022
By Pardon Maguta | The #CCC Director of Elections for Manicaland Province, Gabriel Chiwara died yesterday.
Initial reports suggest that he was electrocuted after a fault at work.
“We are sorry for losing Sekuru, we hear he got electrocuted following af fault in the ceiling; so it was discovered later after failing to return home; so this how we hear it all happened,” an unnamed nephew said in a voice message.
Further details were not available at the time of writing.