CCC Director Of Elections, Gabriel Chiwara Dies

By Pardon Maguta | The #CCC Director of Elections for Manicaland Province, Gabriel Chiwara died yesterday.

Initial reports suggest that he was electrocuted after a fault at work.

“We are sorry for losing Sekuru, we hear he got electrocuted following af fault in the ceiling; so it was discovered later after failing to return home; so this how we hear it all happened,” an unnamed nephew said in a voice message.

Further details were not available at the time of writing.

Party president Nelson Chamisa with Gabriel Chiwara in Makoni South after a successful Presidential tour that gave birth to the CCC.

Gabriel Chiwara #CCC Director of Elections for Manicaland Province died yesterday pic.twitter.com/oxFTb1pN0l — ZimEye (@ZimEye) December 28, 2022

