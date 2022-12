New Zimbabwe Coming- President Chamisa

Tinashe Sambiri|CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa has said a new Zimbabwe is coming in 2023.

The CCC leader is at his rural home in Gutu for the festive season.

“I’M IN GUTU at my rural home.

Keep strong and safe. We have a great task ahead of us.

We have to deliver New and Great Zimbabwe no matter what! God bless you,” President Chamisa wrote on his official Facebook page.

