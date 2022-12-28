Police Hunt Down Pabloz Bully Monyaz

By-Police details in Harare are hunting down a bouncer who wreaked havoc at Pabloz Night Club, Sam Levy village, Borrowdale, Harare, on Unity Day.

The bouncer brandished a knife and threatened to stab other patrons.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) said the suspect had to be restrained by other people but not before one person was stabbed in the right hand. A statement from the police reads:

The ZRP reiterates that investigations are at an advanced stage with a view of arresting the suspect who is seen on a video that has gone viral on social media openly brandishing a knife at Pabloz Night Club, Sam Levy village, Borrowdale, Harare while threatening to stab other patrons after a dispute. The suspect had to be restrained by other people.

The incident occurred on 22/12/22 and was reported at ZRP Borrowdale. One person sustained a stab wound on the right hand.

The police will give an update soon. The suspect’s particulars will also be revealed.

According to H-Metro, the ZRP has launched a manhunt for Gideon Sanyangore and Blessing Kumunda in connection with the incident at Pabloz nightclub and “chaos” at various music events.

