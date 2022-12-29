Pabloz Hooligans Barred From Attending Harare Events

By- A local events management company has barred five bouncers who recently wreaked havoc at Plablos Nightclub,

Two of the hooligans, Gideon Sanyangore and Blessing Kumunda have been arrested and charged with attempted murder.

Last weekend they went viral on social media, brandishing knives and threatening to stab patrons at Pabloz.

Tamba Events (Pvt) Ltd, which recently hosted the inaugural Fio Fest at Takashinga Cricket Club, also claims to have been targeted by the same bouncers.

The company has through Coghlan, Welsh and Guest Legal Practitioners written a letter to the bouncers, Gideon Sanyangore, Blessing Kumunda, Brandon Chipunza, Last Saka and Stanley Mafukidze threatening action against the five. Wrote Coghlan, Welsh and Guest Legal Practitioners:

Reference is made to the matter above in which we act on behalf of Tamba Events (Pvt) Ltd (our client).

We are advised that you have been disrupting events hosted by our client by imposing yourself at the gate and collecting gate takings from the attendees without our client’s consent.

Your conduct amounts to a criminal offence and you will be liable to a fine or imprisonment or both.

Furthermore, we are instructed to notify you to stop attending and disrupting our client’s events.

Tamba Events have for now refrained from taking any legal action against the bouncers but threatened to pursue the legal route should the bouncers “fail to comply with the request set above, a criminal complaint will be laid against you.” Added the lawyers:

Furthermore, civil proceedings will be instituted against you for the recovery of any loss caused by your unlawful actions.

We are looking forward to your co-operation on this matter.

