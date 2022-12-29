Soccer Star Succumbs To Food Poisoning

The late Borrow Jets defender Mbalenhle ‘Hello Kitty’ Mabhena who died this Tuesday will be buried at New Luveve Cemetery in Bulawayo at 10am today.

The 17-year-old succumbed to food poisoning.

The Borrow Jets product was one of the fresh stars to watch out for in the Women Super League 2023 season.

Mabhena had just finished her Ordinary Level studies at Mcumbathi High School in Bulawayo.

Mourners are gathered at House Number 14188 Nkulumane 12 Township in Bulawayo.- ZBC News

