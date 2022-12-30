Pabloz Hooligans Caged

By James Gwati- A Harare magistrate has remanded in custody two hooligans who caused mayhem and assaulted patrons at Pabloz Bar in Harare on Christmas Eve.

Blessing Kumunda (36) and Gideon Sanyangore (32), both from the capital’s high-density suburb of Glen Norah in Harare, will start their new year behind bars.

Harare regional magistrate Stanford Mambanje remanded them in custody to January 3 for bail application.

The two who are facing attempted murder Charges were not asked to plead to the charges when they appeared in court Friday.

Mr George Manokore appeared for the State.

