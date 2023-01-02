DeMbare Sack Jaure

Harare giants Dynamos have shown captain Partson Jaure the exit door after the expiry of his contract.

The former Warriors defender’s contract with the Harare giants expired yesterday (31 December) and it will not be renewed.

Dynamos Secretary-General Webster Marechera wrote to the former University of Pretoria defender informing him that his stay at DeMbare will not be extended.

“This letter serves to inform you that your contract of employment will be ending on the 31st of December and the club wishes to confirm that the contract will not be extended beyond the date in question,” reads the letter.

Jaure has also been ordered to surrender the Ford Ranger issued by the club’s principal sponsor Sakunda Holdings, by today.

The vehicle can only be used the individual occupying the role of Dynamos captain.

Sources at the club say freshly-recruited coach Hebert Maruwa will hand the captain’s armband to defender Frank Makarati after Jaure’s exit.

Also believed to be on their way out of DeMbare are Godknows Murwira, Trevor Mavunga, Alex Orotomal, Albert Eonde, and Martin Ofori, as the Glamour Boys embark on a massive clearout ahead of the upcoming season.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

