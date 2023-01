Holy Ten Regrets Collaborating With Winky D

Spread the love

Backlash from ‘activists and journalists’ have forced Hip Hop musicians Holy Ten to regret collaborating with popular chanter Winky D on his just released album titled Eureka Eureka.

Posting on Twitter, Holy Ten said the divided opinions will not do good for his brand which is still trying to appeal to everyone.

He acknowledged that he was honored to be part of Winky D’s project which he now regrets being part of.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...