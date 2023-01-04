Inter Africa Accident- Police Release Deceased’s Identities

Spread the love

By A Correspondent- Three pedestrians, including a four-year-old minor, died on Saturday in a freak road traffic accident after an Inter-Africa bus veered off the road and ran over the victims standing by the roadside.

Police confirmed the unfortunate incident which occurred along the Zaka-Nyika Road.

The police have released names of the deceased as Mary Gomo, 43, from Chihanya Village in Zaka, Margaret Chidari, 43, and Chelsea Tanatswa Chidari, 4, from Fambai Village under Chief Nhema in Zaka.

The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident, which occurred at the 15km-peg along the Zaka-Nyika road on December 31 at around 10am when a bus veered off the road and ran over three pedestrians who were standing on the roadside,” national police spokesperson, Assistant Paul Nyathi said.

“The three victims died on the spot.”

In another incident that happened Saturday, three people died when a motorist lost control of his vehicle, which crashed into a stationary car on the roadside.

Police said the accident happened at the 39km peg along the Harare-Bulawayo road on December 31 at around 5.30pm.

A motorist driving a Volvo F series truck lost control of the truck and veered off the road where he hit a stationary Honda Fit which had five occupants,” Ass Comm Nyathi said.

“Three passengers in the Honda Fit died on the spot, while two others were injured.”

— HMetro

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...