“Man Filmed Attacking Winky D Was Paid By Scott Sakupwanya”

Mabvuku Councillor, Scott Sakupwanya is still to respond to allegations that he and ZANU PF businessman Mike Chimombe paid the Zengeza youth, Kudakwashe Chinguwo to criticise dancehall singer Winky D.

Chinguwo is on video saying Winky D has failed lead the by example through his album, Eureka.

One, Bruce Moyo writes saying: This boy addressing is renting in Chitungwiza Zengeza 3(One Room). His name is Kudakwashe Chinguwo. He was paid 550USD to do this presser by Scot and Mike Chimombe. He is looking for rent money. He is one of the suffering youths mentioned in Winky D’s album.

