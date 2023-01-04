Putin Unleashes Unique, Sophisticated, Hypersonic Missiles

By-Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced that he has sent a warship towards the Atlantic and Indian oceans armed with new hypersonic Zircon cruise missiles.

Putin said this weaponry was unique worldwide.

This is after Tuesday, Russia confirmed the Ukrainian army’s killings of over 60 soldiers.

Putin confirmed the development in a video conference with defence minister Sergei Shoigu and Igor Krokhmal, commander of the frigate named Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Gorshkov.

He said the ship was armed with Zircon hypersonic weapons. Said Putin:

This time the ship is equipped with the latest hypersonic missile system – Zircon – which has no analogues.

I would like to wish the crew of the ship success in their service for the good of the motherland.

Shoigu added that the hypersonic missiles, known as either Tsirkon or Zircon, could overcome any missile defence system.

He also said the missiles fly at nine times the speed of sound and have a range of more than 1 000km.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, said that Patriot air defence systems are expected to be deployed in Ukraine soon.

He said preparations for transferring the Patriot air defence systems from the United States of America have already begun.

On 21 December, US President Joe Biden announced a $1.85bn military aid package for Ukraine, including a Patriot missile defence system.

Ukraine is also expecting the US Congress to approve another package of almost $45 billion.

The package includes new HIMARS multiple rocket launcher systems and the Patriot air defence systems. | Al Jazeera

