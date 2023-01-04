Ronaldo To Face Musona In First Official Match For Al Nassr

Spread the love

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to face former Kaizer Chiefs striker Knowledge Musona in his first official match for new club Al Nassr.

The 37-year-old will be unveiled by his new club on Tuesday evening, two days before Al Nassr’s next game in the Saudi Pro League.

Ronaldo could make his Al Nassr debut on 5 January, when his new side face Musona’s Al Taai in the league.

Al Nassr are currently first on the log, while Al Taai sit in seventh position. Musona, who is expected to start gas scored three goals in 10 appearances this season so far.

The last time the two sides faced each other Al Nassr beat Al Taai 4-1.

Ronaldo arrived in Saudi Arabia on Monday and passed his medical on Tuesday. He put pen to paper on a reported two-and-a-half year deal worth €70 million, which could rise to €200 million once commercial agreements are also included.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...