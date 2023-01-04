Sikhala’s 13th Bail Bid Hits Brick Wall

By- The High Court judge has again rejected a fresh bail appeal for CCC deputy Chair Job Sikhala.

Justice Samuel Deme made the rejection on Wednesday without giving reasons.

Sikhala has been in jail since his arrest on 14 June 2022 on charges of inciting public violence.

He was arrested after violent protests at the memorial service for slain Moreblessing Ali, a Chitungwiza Municipality employee linked to CCC whose body was found in a disused well in Nyatsime.

He said the full reasons for the court decision would be made available in due course.

Sikhala has successively been denied bail by both the Magistrates Court and High Court on grounds that he would re-offend, as he has on many occasions been arrested on similar allegations but has never been convicted.

The CCC vice chairman claims his arrests are politically motivated as he has been a vocal critic of successive ZANU PF-led governments over the past two decades.

In fact, Sikhala has been arrested more than 60 times and has never been convicted.

