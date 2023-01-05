Apostolic Sect Girl Dies After Giving Birth At Home In Buhera

Spread the love

A 14-year-old girl from the Johane Marange apostolic church died on Tuesday a few days after giving birth at home in Buhera, NewsDay can report.

Family relative and lawyer Norris Johannes told NewsDay that Delight Masomeke of Bvumbura Village in Chivhu gave birth to a baby girl on December 29, 2022 at Masasa in Buhera, but died three days later.

“The deceased is said to have given birth to a baby girl on December 29, 2022 and remained unwell until she succumbed to (an undisclosed) illness yesterday (Monday),” Johannes said.

“Her mother Nelia Matarirano is my sister, but the family was not aware that the girl was married.

“All we knew was she was at school, only to be shocked with the news of her death yesterday. Relatives wanted to hastily bury her, but we sought police intervention. We are at the police station filing a report.”

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said he was still checking on the case.

Girl child rights activists have red-flagged a surge in under-age girls who die while giving birth at apostolic church shrines.

Last year, another girl, Anna Machaya (14), died while giving birth at Johane Marange shrine in Manicaland province, which sparked public outrage.

In the same year, 15-year-old Ferby Munyafi of Chiadzwa village in Marange died from excessive bleeding while delivering under the watch of a faith healer.

Another 15-year-old Nokutenda Hwaramba also died last year while giving birth at an apostolic sect shrine in Bikita, Masvingo province.

-Newsday

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...