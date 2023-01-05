Passion Java Publicly Outed By Holy Ten

By Showbiz Reporter | Controversial preacher Passion Java was publicly slapped last night when singer Holy Ten disowned him.

Speaking to StarFM’s DJ Olla, Holy Ten said he does not engage in any conversations with Panganai Java.

What is your response to this song of Passion Java?, he was asked, before responding saying Java later went on air to clear the air saying the song was just general musicology.

“So I can’t respond to it since he said it’s music,” said Ten.

So, are you in good books now with Java?, he was asked, afterwhich he replied saying, he is not in a any books bad or good with Java. He would later conclude saying, “I don’t talk to Passion Java.”

