Pretoria Woman Pays Tribute To Horse Which Died After Stepping On Live Electricity Connection

Spread the love

Durban – A Pretoria woman paid a heartfelt tribute to her horse, who died after stepping on a live electricity connection two days before Christmas.

Ansie Pretorius’s teenage daughter Zeldine had been riding her horse Kernel when the tragic incident occurred.

According to News24, Zeldine and her friend had been riding in the Onderstepoort area on a new trail.

Kernel stepped on an exposed live power cable, and both felt the electric shock, News24 reported.

The horse collapsed and died, while Zeldine felt the electricity going through her body, News24 further reported.

The teenager’s one leg was stuck under her horse, but her friend managed to free her.

In addition, Pretorius told News24 that she had tried to open a criminal case following the incident at two police stations but was turned away and referred to the SPCA.

National police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo told IOL that an internal investigation would be conducted to establish why the case was not opened and why the police were not available for the cable removal operation.

“If a police officer is found to be wrong, the departmental step will be taken against that police officer or officers. We urge the victim to go to the nearest police station and open a case.”

City of Tshwane spokesperson Lindela Mashigo told IOL police requested the City’s revenue protection unit to assist in the removal of the cables, which was done on the 23rd of December (after the incident).

He also confirmed that: “GPG (Gauteng Provincial Government) rescue phoned me at home requesting assistance on a scene where a horse rider and horse were electrocuted. Station 2 was dispatched and, on arrival, found a minor female and a horse was electrocuted by an electrical cable used for illegal connections. The horse was deceased, and the female patient was transported by her parents to the hospital.”

-IOL

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...