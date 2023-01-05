ZimEye
Thought I’d find electricity but Loadsheding is starting to hit. In a Zambian economy like ours, the hours of power cuts draws back our nation’s progress. I admit having underestimated the devastating effect of loadshedding, I hope we resolve it. We’ve a looming energy crisis !!— Joseph Kalimbwe (@joseph_kalimbwe) January 4, 2023
