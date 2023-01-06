Khupe Begins Campaign Trail Ahead Of 2023 Elections

Opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) member Thokozani Khupe has hit the ground running, taking her campaign trail to Bulilima East to canvass for support ahead of 2023 harmonised elections.

Posting on Twitter, Khupe said after elections, the State House, parliament, local authorities and the whole of Zimbabwe should be painted yellow.

“Today in Ward 5 Bulilima East with Mrs Maplanka drumming up support for CCC. Let us all roll up our sleeves & put our hands on the deck. State house must be Yellow, Parliament must be Yellow, Local Authorities must be Yellow & the whole of Zimbabwe must be Yellow,” said Khupe.

The former Deputy Prime Minister has earned herself many admirers in CCC following her decision to rejoin and engage in massive campaigning that the saw Zanu PF losing local government seats they have been holding on to since 1980.

