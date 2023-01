Mnangagwa Announces “Death Sentence” On ZANU PF Members Caught Selling Lithium Ore

By Business Reporter | In this video last month, Emmerson Mnangagwa announces ‘death sentence’ on all ZANU PF members caught selling lithium ore in Bikita, Masvingo Province. “Their days on earth have rolled back,” he says, adding to previous such threats against lawyers and doctors who attend to human rights defenders.

[Chinese miners are exempted]

[Chinese miners are exempted] pic.twitter.com/edRi1f9zFq — ZimEye (@ZimEye) January 6, 2023

