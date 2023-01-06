Your Jobs Are Safe, President Chamisa Assures Army Bosses

Spread the love

Tinashe Sambiri|CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa has reached out to security chefs, pointing out that his administration will work with all progressive individuals.

In a statement on Thursday, CCC emphasized the need to protect security chefs’ interests.

“We will honour, protect and work with all men and women in uniform.

We will and must reward the patriotism and integrity of our security services,”CCC deputy spokesperson Gift Ostallos Siziba said.

We salute our citizens security services- the citizens’ army, citizens’ police and citizens’ intelligence & prison services.

KangeneUjaha

NgaapindeHakeMukomana

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...