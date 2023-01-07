JUST IN: Black Rhinos Goalie Dies

The Black Rhinos family has once again been plunged into mourning following the death of their new recruit, goalkeeper Simbarashe Nkosi.

The shotstopper, who joined them from Tenax was due to link up with the rest of the team next week.

Nkosi was acquired from Tenax in 2021 after which he went for military training and he was scheduled to officially join the army team for pre-season next week.

Nkosi died in the early hours of Saturday due to a “chest infection”.

His death comes at a time the Black Rhinos family was still mourning the death of Rufaro Machingura who used to play for Black Rhinos Queens.

Machingura died on Thursday in Harare after a long illness.

Source- Dembare Dotcoms

