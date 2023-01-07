Mai Titi Threatens Chamisa Supporters, “Stop Voting CCC, You’ll Die For Nothing, ED Has My Vote!”

By A Correspondent | ZimEye | As if the blood of Zimbabweans being tortured and killed since 1983-2022, is worthless, UK based ZANU PF influencer, Mai Titi says her vote is for the ZANU PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The female sociallite is increasingly elated after her men descended onto a meeting in Murehwa North, to assault them, events that have seen legal experts saying the UK Zimbabweans who sponsored her trip must be reported to authorities.

Says Mai Titi:

RETWEET: Help identify the people assaulting these elders pic.twitter.com/uLw58TkBv3 — ZimEye (@ZimEye) January 7, 2023

Yellow [yellow for what purpose?] yekuita seiko? Zimbabwe ndeye ropa, haife yakatorwa ne Pen (eversharp) ne paper. munofira mahara imi. Pres ED Mnangagwa Has my VOTE!

“Yellow for what purpose? Zimbabwe is a bloody country, it will never be taken by an eversharp pen. You will die for nothing, I am warning you, President ED Mnangagwa has my VOTE!”

Mai Titi’s picture with Emmerson Mnangagwa

Meanwhile, Mai Titi herself has a history of serious violence against women she regularly hires gangsters to assault them. She once got a Zimbabwean comedian, Sean Delroy assaulted by assailants in South Africa and even filmed herself planning it. At present she has a police case for arranging for the assault of a Marlborough businesswoman, popularly known as Kristel.

