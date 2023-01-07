Pastor Beaten Up In Church

By-A United Methodist Church Reverend (pastor) escaped serious injury after congregants ushered him out of the church during a fracas involving his relatives.

Reverend Blessing Saunyama , who is in charge of the United Methodist Church’s Stream View Circuit in Chikanga, Mutare, was conducting a service when his relatives stormed the church.

Eyewitnesses told The Manica Post that Saunyama’s relatives arrived at the church around midday and demanded to be given a chance to air their grievances against the reverend.

They accused the man of the cloth of causing mayhem in the family through ungodly acts, bordering on wizardry.

Local church elders reportedly blocked Saunyama’s relatives from reaching the pulpit and they responded by shouting obscenities and threatening to assault the reverend.

The Reverend’s relatives accused him of causing the death of several family members. Said a congregant:

Rev Saunyama was whisked out of the church by congregants as the marauding group was baying for his blood.

Some are alleging that he received a few blows from the angry men, but I did not see it.

What I know is that church elders are the ones who ended up receiving beatings from the relatives who were angry that they (elders) had helped Rev Saunyama escape.

Something serious would have happened if the group had managed to corner Rev Saunyama as they were seething with anger.

Another church member said police had to be called in to quell the disturbances. She said:

They said something about having come from Mutasa or Nyanga, I do not remember very well.

They shouted obscenities and accused the reverend of causing deaths within their family.

They were just livid. Police had to be called in to quell the disturbances.

Reverend Saunyama, however, denied allegations that he was beaten up by his relatives. He said:

I was never beaten up. Nobody touched me during the disturbances. I am okay emotionally and physically.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson in Manicaland Province, Inspector Nobert Muzondo, said the report about the incident had not yet reached his office. | The Manica Post

