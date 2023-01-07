Rahman Gumbo Gets Top Job In Botswana

Former Warriors and Highlanders coach Rahman Gumbo has been appointed as coach of Botswana Premier League side Morupule Wanderers on a two year contract just a month after being sacked by fellow Botswana side Sua Flamingoes.

At Morupule Wanderers, Gumbo will link up with compatriot Agrippa Murimba who turned out for FC Platinum and Mutare City locally.

Some of the Zimbabwean coaches in the Botswana Premier League includes Mandla ‘Lulu’ Mpofu at Masitaoka, Tau Mangwiro at Orapa United and Philane ‘Beefy’ Ncube at Nico United.

-ZimSports Connect

